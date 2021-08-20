Vax and Visit KY: Campaign looks to keep tourism rebound strong, people healthy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the third largest industry in the Commonwealth, tourism has a major economic impact.

The 2020 Kentucky Tourism Economic Impact Report showed that the industry was responsible for nearly $9 billion and supported over 75,000 jobs.

However, visitation was down by more than 8% and visitor spending was down more than 25%, but the industry still earned $625 million in state and local taxes.

“Kentucky ended up very lucky, I guess you would say ‘blessed’, because so many of our attractions are outdoor in nature,” said Secretary Mike Berry of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet.

Tourism and travel did take a significant hit during the pandemic, but with an abundance of outdoor activities, some elements of the industry thrived.

”We even saw, in State government, our golf courses and our campgrounds doing record business during the year,” said Secretary Berry.

As the industry rebounds in 2021, there is renewed concern among officials that the Delta Variant could, once again, interrupt travel plans.

However, the region is well positioned to attract visitors.

”People can fish, they can boat, they can hike, they can camp,” said Maggy Monhollen, the Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.

To encourage people to pursue what state officials believe to be the safest activities, Secretary Berry’s office, along with Governor Andy Beshear, announced VaxandVisitKY.

”We want tourism to be able to come back later, not only this fall, but in 2022 at the great levels we have seen before,” said Secretary Berry.

To participate, Kentuckians need to have received at least their first vaccine shot, and then may enter a drawing for prizes online.

Thirty prizes will be awarded through the month of September, and include overnight stays in state parks and golfing trips.

The first 10 winners will be announced on September 9.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.