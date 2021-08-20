University of Tennessee police executes drug bust, 2 students charged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s police executed a drug bust at 1618 Forest Avenue in Knoxville, TN on August 19 around 1 p.m.

Savannah Padgett and Sophia Featherstone were both charged with the manufacture of a schedule 1 drug, delivery of a schedule 4 drug, manufacture of salvia divinorum, delivery of a schedule 6 drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for drug manufacture and confiscation.

Padgett and Featherstone were both arrested on the scene, according to UT’s 60-day crime log.

This is an active investigation.

