Special needs students get into University of Tennessee sororities for the first time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three University of Tennessee students who are in the FUTURE Program were accepted into a UT sorority.

The FUTURE program helps students with “intellectual and developmental disabilities” make a successful transition from high school to adult life. The three students are the first from the program to be accepted into a UT sorority.

Student Elise McDaniel says she “cried tears of joy” when she opened her envelope.

The girls went through the same process as their peers, thus creating an inclusive and fair environment.

Rush was held via Zoom and the girls said that since they do not have sisters in their families, this is their first sisterhood they have been a apart of.

They’re already popular on campus- people recognized them from their TikTok video that has more than 130k likes, 7,680 shares and nearly 3,000 comments.

Elise McDaniel, a senior, was accepted into Alpha Omicron Pi.

Faith Irwin, a sophomore, was accepted into Zeta Tau Alpha.

Zoe Messer, also a sophomore, was accepted into Alpha Delta Pi.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.