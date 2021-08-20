Advertisement

Special needs students get into University of Tennessee sororities for the first time

Three students are the first from the program to be accepted into a UT sorority.
Three students are the first from the program to be accepted into a UT sorority
Three students are the first from the program to be accepted into a UT sorority(Emma Burgin, FUTURE Program Coordinator.)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three University of Tennessee students who are in the FUTURE Program were accepted into a UT sorority.

The FUTURE program helps students with “intellectual and developmental disabilities” make a successful transition from high school to adult life. The three students are the first from the program to be accepted into a UT sorority.

Student Elise McDaniel says she “cried tears of joy” when she opened her envelope.

The girls went through the same process as their peers, thus creating an inclusive and fair environment.

Rush was held via Zoom and the girls said that since they do not have sisters in their families, this is their first sisterhood they have been a apart of.

They’re already popular on campus- people recognized them from their TikTok video that has more than 130k likes, 7,680 shares and nearly 3,000 comments.

Elise McDaniel, a senior, was accepted into Alpha Omicron Pi.

Faith Irwin, a sophomore, was accepted into Zeta Tau Alpha.

Zoe Messer, also a sophomore, was accepted into Alpha Delta Pi.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust
Coroner: Funeral arrangements made for man killed in Perry County crash
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges

Latest News

WYMT Mountain News at 6
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
State officials announced a new incentive that they hope will stimulate tourism and keep people...
Vax and Visit KY: Campaign looks to keep tourism rebound strong, people healthy
Corbin hospital suspending overnight procedures
ACTC holds ribbon cutting ceremony
ACTC holds ribbon cutting for welding lab
Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation’s “The Yard” campus, families and individuals will have the...
Kentucky Steam announces train rides behind live steam locomotive for Ravenna Railroad Festival