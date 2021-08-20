Advertisement

Sheriff: Collision involving school bus in Knox County

School bus generic
School bus generic(WRDW)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say a crash happened in Corbin Tuesday afternoon between an SUV and a Knox County Schools bus.

Deputies say the crash occurred on East Barbourville Street. Both vehicles were damaged but no injuries were reported during the crash, but drop-off was delayed due to the investigation.

