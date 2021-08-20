Advertisement

School bus involved in Montgomery County crash

File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.

According to the Montgomery County Schools superintendent, a pickup truck collided with a school bus around 8 a.m. on Tapp Lane near Spencer Pike.

The superintendent says seven students, a bus driver and bus monitor were on board. No one on the bus was hurt.

We’re told parents picked up a couple of the children and the school system brought the other students to school.

We don’t yet know how the crash happened or if the people in the pickup truck were hurt.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

