Advertisement

McAuliffe edges out Youngkin in Roanoke College poll, but within VCU poll margin of error

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new polls on the governor’s race have former governor Terry McAuliffe leading Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, but to varying degrees.

A poll released Friday by Roanoke College gives McAuliffe an 8-point edge over Youngkin.

According to that poll, likely voters view the economy and coronavirus as leading issues heading into the election.

Roanoke College professor Dr. Harry Wilson says despite the nearly double-digit lead, there’s still lots of room for change.

“Independents, I think, are still to some extent open and could be persuaded one way or another, and we have more undecideds, not a large number of undecideds, but we have more undecideds than we did a year ago,” said Wilson.

Another poll released Friday from Virginia Commonwealth University also showed a McAuliffe lead, but within the margin of error.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s stock in COVID treatment
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation