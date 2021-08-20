Knott County officials reopen Sportsplex

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials reopened the Sportsplex Thursday, after being closed down due to structural issues.

According to Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson, after several discussions with engineers and the state fire marshal, the county has decided to barricade off the portion of the facility that is still deemed unsafe.

Everywhere else in the Sportsplex is completely safe to use.

Dobson says the county has filed a lawsuit against the party responsible for the construction of the facility.

“It’s pretty frustrating for myself and probably for a lot of people but we are blessed and thankful to be able to access what part of the building that we’re able to access, which is roughly 90%,” Dobson said.

Dobson adds the community response has been positive.

The county plans to fix the entire building once legal issues are resolved.

