Justice Robert Conley formally sworn in as state Supreme Court justice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Justice Robert B. Conley was formally sworn in as a member of the Supreme Court of Kentucky on Friday.

Justice Conley was elected during the November 2020 election and will represent the 7th Supreme Court district. The 7th district is made up of the Commonwealth’s 22 easternmost counties.

Shortly after Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. administered the oath of office, Justice Conley joined his fellow justices on the bench, where they each welcomed him to the Supreme Court.

Justice Conley said he appreciated the people of the 7th district for their support and trust in him.

“I promise to be fair and honest and to do my best,” the Justice added. “I’m fully aware of the honor and privilege to be sitting where I sit today.”

