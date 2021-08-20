Homeschooling on the rise during pandemic according to U.S. Census data

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Homeschool is on the rise in the United States, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The number of people homeschooling their children grew during the pandemic according to the data, “In the first week (April 23-May 5) of Phase 1 of the Household Pulse Survey, about 5.4% of U.S. households with school-aged children reported homeschooling. By fall, 11.1% of households with school-age children reported homeschooling (Sept. 30-Oct. 12).” According to the U.S. Census Bureau.

WBKO spoke with a local mother Jennifer Stone, who has been homeschooling her children for several years and who is also a member of the Barren River Homeschool Association.

“I was a public school kid, my husband was a public school kid, we did well and had good experiences. It wasn’t anything we initially were considering when we were having children,” said Jennifer Stone.

“But as they were getting older, we realized that we were getting ready to send them to a place that could not teach them things that we wanted them to know, as a part of their daily learning. We also knew we were getting ready to lose all this precious time with our kids,” said Stone.

Many parents may be considering homeschooling during the pandemic as an alternative to traditional education as worry over new variants of the COVID-19 virus emerge. Stone says homeschooling is a daunting task to consider.

“The the task of homeschooling it’s, it’s not a small one. I won’t lie. It is a big responsibility. I mean, I feel the weight of it, because I know that I’m taking the full responsibility, as opposed to delegating it to a public school that has more resources and more teachers and things. I’m taking on that responsibility,” said Stone. “And I do know there are sacrifices, there are things that our children will not be involved in because of this, but it was just too important to us. Our priorities as a family, were best going to be met in this circumstance.”

While many families take on the difficult task of navigating this COVID-19 pandemic, the latest data shows American’s are taking a peaking interest in homeschooling their children.

