Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth.

Specifically, the Governor announced 3,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 534,430.

1,158 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,780 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 72 since Thursday) with 487 in the ICU (an increase of 6 since Thursday). 255 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 13 since Thursday).

Gov. Beshear also announced six new deaths on Friday with 34 additional deaths being reported from an ongoing mortality review. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,517.

As of Friday, 115 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but one county in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 194.5 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 12.80%, making it the 54th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

