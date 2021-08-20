Friday night football forecast: looking much nicer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After showers began to move out last night and through this morning, we’re setting up for a much nicer end to the workweek across the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Some high pressure is working into the region, and that will work to keep most of us dry as we go through the remainder of the evening and, really, through much of the weekend. Sure, it will be muggy, and I can’t completely rule out a spotty storm...but most of us remain dry and comfortable temperature-wise. We’ll be near 80° at kickoff, but falling through the 70s during the games. We’ll settle back to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

Much of the same for our day on Saturday, except I don’t think we’ll have to worry about much but the smallest and widely scattered of thunderstorms. There won’t be many, but if you get under one, it could drop quite a bit of rain in a short period of time. Outside of any storms, we’ll be sitting in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. Those stick around into the overnight, with the possibility of some patchy fog. Lows fall back to near 70°.

Finishing the Weekend and Beyond

Believe it or not, this forecast looks to feature more dry time than rain chances! I know, I’m astonished too. But our familiar pattern of a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for an afternoon pop-up looks to remain in place for Sunday, Monday, and even into Tuesday. The only difference between the days will be the progressively increasing high temperatures. Highs around average on Sunday, get closer to 88° on Monday and closer to 90° by Wednesday.

Changes work in for the mid-week, however, as another system looks to work in. That could provide us with a slightly better chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures stay toasty, though, as highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s heading into late next week.

