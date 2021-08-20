Advertisement

Former state representative dies from COVID-19

Former State Rep. Brent Yonts (D-District 15/Greenville)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials say former longtime State Representative Brent Yonts from Western Kentucky has died following a long battle with COVID-19.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce reported the news on Friday. The website reports Yonts was fully vaccinated.

Yonts served as the state representative for Kentucky’s 15th District from 1997 to 2016. The district covers Muhlenberg County and a large part of Hopkins County. Yonts was also a practicing attorney in Greenville.

The Kentucky House Democratic Leadership issued a statement on his passing.

“We mourn the passing of Brent Yonts, our great friend and former caucus colleague, and pray for his family and those close to him.  Brent served his House district and all of Kentucky with distinction for two decades, establishing a long record of accomplishments that will benefit the commonwealth for many years to come.  He also did a phenomenal job chairing the House State Government Committee, where he helped guide several critical laws strengthening our public retirement systems.

“On a more personal level, those of us who knew him will never forget his warmth and kindness, his commitment to making Kentucky an even better place to live, and of course his colorful jackets and a legislative office that was as much a museum as it was a place to work.

“On his behalf, we urge eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not yet and to take whatever other steps are necessary to put this terrible pandemic behind us.  The virus has taken so much from so many, and the breakthrough case of Brent, who was vaccinated, is another tragic example of that.” – House Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton

Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts also released a statement on his death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Rep. Yonts. When I started at the Chamber in 2012, the first bill I worked to pass was a bill sponsored by Rep. Yonts. He helped me every step of the process and together we were able to get the bill signed into law. He was a good friend to the Chamber, often appearing at our conferences in his colorful jackets and helping us on legislation-particularly criminal justice reform. My deepest sympathies to his wife, children and all those who loved him.”

