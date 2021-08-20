Advertisement

Former member of Barbourville Independent School Board returns to post

Jason Reeves was appointed to the Barbourville Independent School Board Thursday Night.
Jason Reeves was appointed to the Barbourville Independent School Board Thursday Night.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A former member of the school board at Barbourville Independent Schools is once again back on the school board.

Dr. Jason Reeves, the Dean of Educational Studies at Union College, and a former board member, was appointed back to the board Thursday night. Reeves fills the vacancy created by the resignation of former board member Sandy Lundy back in July.

Under new state law, the school board had 60 days to find a replacement and received two applications.

Reeves originally declined to run for re-election to the school board because he thought he would be moving.

