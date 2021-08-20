Former Hazard business returns after being gone for more than 20 years

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard officials are pleased with the progress their downtown revitalization has made.

In the past three years more than 30 businesses have joined the city.

“That’s really where we’ve really started pushing our revitalization,” Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said. “Revitalization has been going on for longer than that but that’s when we really started seeing new businesses and things like that start to pop up.”

The newest one was Hazard Hypnosis, originally opening its doors in 2002.

The business specializes in using hypnosis to help people deal with stress, weight loss, and addictions.

Owner Felicia Ison said it was a life-changing discovery that quickly turned into a passion.

“I had lost 50 pounds of weight, it just dropped off of me through hypnosis back in the early 2000′s,” Ison said. “In the late 90′s, I stopped a two-pack-a-day habit of smoking.”

Ison said she had to leave unexpectedly due to a family emergency.

“My son had a heart surgery and I decided I wanted to stay home with the children,” Ison said. “Now the children are grown and gone. I have seven grandbabies and I just want to get back to work and help people.”

Richards said it is a good sign of things to come.

“It’s moving, it’s working, we are getting businesses into downtown,” Richards said. “We are getting people to come to our downtown. Buildings are getting fixed up and so, to have a plan and then see it start to happen is always just incredible.”

Richards said the city is excited to see a business return decades later.

“To have people that know that the area is going to be able to support them,” Richards said. “That they like the area enough to come back and that we have a thriving enough economy in our downtown specifically, that that’s where they want to locate, is always really great.”

Ison said she was confident in seeing a large number of clients, especially with the circumstances many have endured the past few years.

“I offer self-hypnosis, you can have total relaxation instantly,” Ison said. “Once you learn your own self-hypnosis.”

Ison said it is a service that is desperately needed.

“People came from West Virginia, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Western Kentucky, they came from everywhere,” Ison said. “There’s not a hypnotist around here that offers the services that I do.”

Richards says the city plans to have another business join this Monday.

Hazard Hypnosis is already taking clients. You can set up an appointment by emailing hazardhypnosis@gmail.com or calling (606) 401-9992.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.