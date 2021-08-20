Doctor: Younger people being admitted, recovery longer with Delta variant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fill hospitals at capacity and strain healthcare systems--a Med Center Health doctor says they are now seeing younger patients being admitted who are staying sicker for a longer duration.

“The symptoms are seeming to last a little bit longer than this time, and patients who typically got better at the seven to nine day are still sick. And that’s where we’re seeing a lot of our admissions at that point,” said Dr. William Moss, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Med Center Health.

“Since July 1, almost 50% of our patients admitted with COVID were ages 0-59. Before the current surge that number was 28%,”says @MedCenterHealth.

Med Center Health ER Director, Dr. Moss says people are also staying sicker for a longer duration of time with new Delta variant. — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) August 20, 2021

“And that’s where we’re seeing a lot of our admissions at that point, the symptoms are still respiratory distress, trouble breathing, cough, congestion, aches, fever, feeling quite lousy in general, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea are also very common with this strain,” said Dr. Moss.

Dr. Moss says most of the patients being admitted with COVID are young and says this is because most of the older population have been vaccinated.

“Everyone that I’m seeing with COVID are young. We admitted several yesterday under 30′s. And the symptoms are that we’re seeing again, gradually or just basically moving toward a younger age group,” said Dr. Moss.

“And I feel the reason this is, is that we vaccinated the older age group so well, our nursing homes are not sending us patients, our older age populations got vaccinated for the most part, and so they’re not having to come to the hospital,” said Dr. Moss.

According to the latest data from the State of Kentucky, 55% of Kentuckians are currently vaccinated.

