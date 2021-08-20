Advertisement

Doctor: Younger people being admitted, recovery longer with Delta variant

Med Center Health says they are seeing younger patients being admitted with COVID-19
Med Center Health says they are seeing younger patients being admitted with COVID-19(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fill hospitals at capacity and strain healthcare systems--a Med Center Health doctor says they are now seeing younger patients being admitted who are staying sicker for a longer duration.

“The symptoms are seeming to last a little bit longer than this time, and patients who typically got better at the seven to nine day are still sick. And that’s where we’re seeing a lot of our admissions at that point,” said Dr. William Moss, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Med Center Health.

“And that’s where we’re seeing a lot of our admissions at that point, the symptoms are still respiratory distress, trouble breathing, cough, congestion, aches, fever, feeling quite lousy in general, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea are also very common with this strain,” said Dr. Moss.

Dr. Moss says most of the patients being admitted with COVID are young and says this is because most of the older population have been vaccinated.

“Everyone that I’m seeing with COVID are young. We admitted several yesterday under 30′s. And the symptoms are that we’re seeing again, gradually or just basically moving toward a younger age group,” said Dr. Moss.

“And I feel the reason this is, is that we vaccinated the older age group so well, our nursing homes are not sending us patients, our older age populations got vaccinated for the most part, and so they’re not having to come to the hospital,” said Dr. Moss.

According to the latest data from the State of Kentucky, 55% of Kentuckians are currently vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust
Coroner: Funeral arrangements made for man killed in Perry County crash
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Former State Rep. Brent Yonts (D-District 15/Greenville)
Former state representative dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Football season just kicked off as health officials continue to encourage people to help block...
Playing through the pandemic: How to keep safety in focus on the sidelines
Fans
Playing through the pandemic: How to keep safety in focus on the sidelines- 11 p.m.
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, Belfry vs. Pulaski County
Condition of 98-year-old World War 2 veteran improving following Regeneron infusion.
Sarasota World War II veteran improving following Regeneron infusion
Country music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.
Country music legend, Ky. native Tom T. Hall dies at 85