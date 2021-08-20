Dates announced for Big Blue Madness, Blue-White Game
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK announced the dates for Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game Friday afternoon.
Big Blue Madness will be on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The Blue-White Game will be a week later on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
UK says they plan to operate both events at full capacity, while still monitoring health and safety guidelines.
Ticket informarion will be announced at a later date.
