Advertisement

Dates announced for Big Blue Madness, Blue-White Game

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK announced the dates for Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game Friday afternoon.

Big Blue Madness will be on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The Blue-White Game will be a week later on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

UK says they plan to operate both events at full capacity, while still monitoring health and safety guidelines.

Ticket informarion will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust
Coroner: Funeral arrangements made for man killed in Perry County crash
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges

Latest News

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, Belfry vs. Pulaski County
Brandon Hayes selected as new Breathitt County girls’ basketball coach
Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Source: QB Joey Gatewood picks UCF as transfer destination
All-American candidate Darian Kinnard has moved back to his spot at right tackle after starting...
Darian Kinnard named to ESPN All-American team