Dates announced for Big Blue Madness, Blue-White Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK announced the dates for Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game Friday afternoon.

Big Blue Madness will be on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The Blue-White Game will be a week later on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

UK says they plan to operate both events at full capacity, while still monitoring health and safety guidelines.

Ticket informarion will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.