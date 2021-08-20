Advertisement

Corbin hospital suspending overnight procedures

(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People needing to stay in a hospital overnight for a procedure may not be able to for now.

A hospital in Corbin is only able to do day-of procedures at the moment, while overnight procedures are being put off.

Corbin’s Baptist Health is unable to perform certain procedures due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. David Worthy, the medical director of the hospital, said that he has never seen it become this difficult to get beds for patients.

“Someone who might need a big shoulder procedure, someone who might have a big hernia in their abdomen, might need to stay overnight, all those procedures we are postponing right now,” said Worthy.

Worthy says they are monitoring situations that don’t require an overnight bed on a day-by-day, hour-by-hour basis.

