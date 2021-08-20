Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia vaccination incentive program, “Do it for BabyDog: Save a life. Change your life.”

The prizes up for grabs for COVID-19 vaccinated individuals each week include:

5 full-ride scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia for individuals age 12 to 25 per week,

1 luxury sports car per week,

4 ATV’s, side by side’s, or top of the line zero turn lawn mowers per week,

1 custom fishing or pontoon boat per week,

$150,000 toward a dream wedding for 1 West Virginian per week,

Free gas for 10 years for 2 West Virginians per week

6 season ticket packages to WVU or Marshall sporting events, and

5 season lift tickets to ski resorts in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice announced Friday that the first drawing will take place August 31.

West Virginians who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can begin registering for the giveaway on Monday, August 23rd.

Gov. Justice says prize drawings will happen every Tuesday for the following six weeks.

Those who were previously registered in the initial West Virginia Vaccination Sweepstakes will be required to register again in order to be eligible for the new prizes.

Gov. Justice estimated Friday during his COVID-19 press briefing the next round of the vaccination incentive program would cost roughly six to eight million dollars.

“We’ve got the money and we are talking to all kinds of different businesses that are going to supply the stuff,” said Gov. Justice. “It is kind of a shame to think that we’ve got to do something to incentivize people to get vaccinated to be able save their lives or their family’s or friends. It’s kind of a shame to think we’ve got to go to that, but we do anything and everything we can to get people across the finish line.”

