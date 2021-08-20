Class 518 graduate from basic training; 28 recruits in total

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, along with the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (KDCJT), announced on Thursday that 28 officers graduated across the state.

According to a news release, the graduates of Class 518 received 800 hours of training over the course of 20 weeks.

“Your commitment and determination to serve the commonwealth is honorable, and we are grateful that you have chosen this selfless profession,” said Gov. Beshear.

The training included subjects such as physical training, vehicle operations, criminal law and firearms.

“Today you leave this academy and have earned more than the honor of carrying a badge,” said Kerry Harvey, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary.

The DOCJT trains city and county officers all over the state.

