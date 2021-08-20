Advertisement

ACTC holds ribbon cutting for welding lab

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashland Community and Technical College finished renovations on the school’s welding lab on Friday.

According to a news release, the improved lab will allow for healthier breathing conditions in the building thanks to a state-of-the-art ventilation system. There will also be new welding equipment available to students.

“ACTC is elated that we can make this investment in refurbishing our welding program lab to best support our students and the region’s workforce needs,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC President and CEO.

Swope Contracting and N3D Group were in charge of the project, which now has 42 welding booths in the lab.

“With this renovation, ACTC now has the largest welding lab among the KCTCS colleges,” said Dr. Todd Brand, Chief Academic Affairs Officer. “We are also one of the most flexible programs in the state, as we provide instruction in welding 24 hours a day for our students.”

For more information about the welding program, you can visit their website here.

