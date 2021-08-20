Advertisement

15 arrested on drug charges in Logan County

Fifteen people were arrested throughout Logan County on drug charges.
Fifteen people were arrested throughout Logan County on drug charges.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fifteen people were arrested throughout Logan County on drug charges, West Virginia State Police said Thursday.

Troopers said the arrests came after several drug investigations involving heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to investigators, eight of the 15 people arrested were charged with conspiracy to deliver controlled substances.

Troopers seized about 10 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 2 ounces of marijuana, a substantial amount of Xanax and six firearms, including two assault rifles.

The investigation involved members of the WVSP Logan Detachment, BCI Logan, the Special Response Team and the Active Criminal Enforcement Team.

No names have been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
Coroner: Funeral arrangements made for man killed in Perry County crash
(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges

Latest News

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Weekend Forecast: Fog gives way to drier days, temps climb back toward summer levels
Soon, more FBI agents will be in Louisville to put a hyper focus on curbing violent crime.
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence
The FBI is sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence.
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence
The first day back at the Kentucky State Fair brought certain rules, such as wearing masks...
Kentucky State Fair opens with no indoor mask, chaperone enforcement