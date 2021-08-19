Advertisement

Woman arrested after police find her trying to break into apartment with a knife

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky woman is facing a host of charges after police find her trying to break into her neighbors’ apartment with a weapon.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Wayne County deputies were called to an apartment on West Highway 92. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, Kathy Ferrell, 57, of Monticello, walking away from the door of the person who called them with a knife in her hand getting ready to go back into her own apartment.

Police say Ferrell dropped the knife when she entered the apartment, but when they tried to arrest her, she put up a fight and would not respond to their commands.

We’re told she continued to fight them even as they tried to put her in the cruiser to take her to jail.

Deputies also discovered Ferrell damaged the door to the victim’s apartment with the knife when she tried to break in.

Ferrell is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.

She is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

