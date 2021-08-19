Advertisement

Wolfe County school sustains substantial damage in flash flooding

Classes at the school were supposed to start next week, but now that’s uncertain without help from the community.
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain fell across Eastern Kentucky Thursday.

In the Campton area of Wolfe County, about 20 homes were affected as well as a school.

One of the locations sustained substantial damage is Bethany Christian School. Classes at the school were supposed to start next week, but now that’s uncertain without help from the community.

“We had planned on having open house tonight, but our open house has become open the doors to let the water sweep through, but we are in the process of sweeping out the water hopefully the damage won’t be horrible,” said Candice Burnette, superintendent of Bethany Christian School. “We are going to have to do a thorough sweep down of our school.”

Burnette says they are blessed in many ways and they are lucky that they were having a staff meeting at the time and were able to have all hands on deck to move the desks and chairs and other supplies as the waters rose.

The superintendent is now calling on the community for help to get the school back in shape.

