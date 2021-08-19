Advertisement

USDA invests $26 million to make renewable fuels more accessible

USDA logo
USDA logo(Associated Press)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Renewable biofuels are going to become more accessible to 23 states in the union.

According to a news release, Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced Thursday that the US Department for Agriculture (USDA) would be investing $26 million to expand availability of renewable fuels.

The infrastructure improvements would increase availability by 822 million gallons annually.

Kentucky was included in the list of states in which this project would invest along with California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas and Wisconsin.

The USDA will be making these investments under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

Thursday’s announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the program.

For more information on the program, visit www.rd.usda.gov/hbiip.

