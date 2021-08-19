UofL Hospital: 95% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hospital leaders continue their push to get people vaccinated after seeing the impact of the COVID outbreak.

A UofL Health spokesperson said as of Wednesday, 95% of their hospitalized patients are not vaccinated. At least 107 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and only five of those patients are vaccinated. There are 39 COVID patients in the ICU, none of whom have been vaccinated. The average age of hospitalized patients is 51.

“They’re no longer the older, immunocompromised personnel,” Nurse Lauren Hicks with UofL Health said. “They’re now the younger crowd, and this is obviously a concern for many people.”

Hicks said she hopes the jarring numbers will encourage people to get vaccinated.

UofL Health is administering vaccinations at the Kentucky State Fair, where JoVonna Burdette got hers. She said she was hesitant, but she decided to get the shot.

“We’re getting more cases every day and now we’re in red, and I would just rather be safe than sorry,” Burdette said.

Terry Beams also got vaccinated at the fair. He’s fighting stage 4 cancer, and he said his doctor gave him clearance to get the shot.

Beams is asking for more people to get vaccinated.

“I wish people would pay attention because it’s getting really bad out there,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen, and the safer, the better.”

All vaccinations at the Kentucky State Fair are free and no appointment is necessary.

UofL Health is also offering several free health screenings at the fair.

