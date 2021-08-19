Advertisement

TBI investigating fatal shooting in Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that occurred August 19.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred August 19.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting CCSO in the investigation, according to officials.

The shooting occurred at 322 Powell Valley Shores Circle and killed one person, according to CCSO.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details cannot be released at this time.

