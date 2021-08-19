TBI investigating fatal shooting in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred August 19.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting CCSO in the investigation, according to officials.

The shooting occurred at 322 Powell Valley Shores Circle and killed one person, according to CCSO.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details cannot be released at this time.

