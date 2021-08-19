Suspect in Norton police chief shooting indicted 17 charges, including attempted murder

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane on earlier this year has been indicted on 17 charges, including attempted murder.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports a release from the Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, a Wise County Grand Jury returned the indictments against James Buckland, 36, of Pound, Virginia in relation to the May 7th shooting.

The release states that originally, Buckland was charged with three felonies. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing in June.

Slemp previously requested to upgrade Buckland’s charges. That request was approved by the grand jury.

The release states Buckland faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder of a law enforcement officer, for the purpose of interfering with his official duties

Use of a firearm in the commission of attempted capital murder

Possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony

Carrying a concealed weapon

Brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school

Assault and battery of Norton Police Department Sgt. Jason McConnell

Use of a firearm in the commission of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer

Aggravated malicious wounding of Norton Police Chief James Lane

Use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding

Malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer

Use of a firearm in the commission of malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer

Shooting a firearm into a vehicle

Shooting a firearm in a street resulting in bodily injury to Norton Police Chief James Lane

Reckless handling of a firearm with reckless disregard for human life and causing serious injury to Police Chief James Lane

Disorderly conduct

Felony destruction of property belonging to the Norton City Police Department

Use of a firearm in the commission of felony destruction of property

The attempted murder charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and the aggravated malicious wounding charge could carry a sentence of life in prison.

According to the release, Buckland is scheduled to appear for arraignment on August 23. A trial date will be set for the case on that day.

Buckland remains in the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.