Source: QB Joey Gatewood picks UCF as transfer destination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS/WYMT) - Former Auburn and Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood has decided to enroll at UCF, a person familiar with the decision tells 247Sports.

The quarterback will reunite with his first college coach, Gus Malzahn, who enters his first season leading the Knights after eight seasons as Auburn’s head coach. Gatewood could arrive to UCF’s campus as soon as this week, the source said.

Gatewood entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday after Penn State transfer Will Levis was named the starting quarterback at Kentucky. Gatewood transferred to Kentucky from Auburn following the 2019 season.

“I told (Gatewood) how much I appreciated how hard he’s worked. I know he’s been through this before so I knew it would be especially tough. Tough decision, not what he wanted to hear,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said, according to CatsPause.com. “We had that discussion, had a good talk. He handled it completely professional and really appreciate him.”

Gatewood is the second quarterback to enter the portal for the 2022 cycle (the portal flipped over Aug. 1). 247Sports’ transfer rankings team gave Gatewood an early rating of 81, which in 2021 would have made him a top-20 transfer QB. He played two seasons at Auburn, but he was never able to take over as the team’s starter.

It’s not yet clear if Gatewood has formally applied for admittance at UCF, but the former 4-star recruit out of Jacksonville has decided to continue his playing career at the AAC school. Gatewood was rated the nation’s No. 1 athlete in the class of 2018 and signed with Auburn over Florida State and others. He transferred to Kentucky after the 2019 season but didn’t factor heavily into the Wildcats’ offense. He completed 48.6% of his passes for 109 yards and an interception in 2020.

Stoops admitted that he made the quarterback decision now so that Gatewood would have the opportunity to transfer if he desired.

“If I knew this was the decision we were going to make, I wanted to give people like Joey the opportunity to transfer and to go somewhere,” Stoops said. “If you wait another week, then he’s trapped here. I thought it was the right decision to let them know where we stand, and he appreciated that.”

UCF begins the Malzahn era Sept. 2 at home against Boise State. Malzahn replaced Josh Heupel, who left the program this past winter to become the new head coach at the University of Tennessee. Heupel followed former UCF athletic director Danny White to Knoxville, as White was named the Volunteers’ new athletic director shortly before hiring Heupel to fill the vacancy created by the firing of Jeremy Pruitt.

