Soggy day ahead, strong storms possible at times

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One more round of rain. That’s what we’re facing today. After that, we look to dry out for a bit.

Today and Tonight

Chances for showers and storms are already around for some this morning and they will increase in coverage as we head deeper into the day. While I don’t think it will be an all-day washout, I think rain will be around more than it isn’t today.

While we are not under any sort of severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center, a few stronger storms are possible this afternoon and some cells could contain heavy rain. While I don’t think we see any widespread issues, especially since the sun came out and dried us up a bit yesterday afternoon, keep an eye on creeks and streams that got a little high on Tuesday.

Those rain chances will continue into the first parts of the night before becoming more scattered as we head toward Friday morning. Fog is possible all day long. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and drop into the upper 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

After some early rain chances Friday, skies should start to clear by the afternoon. If everything goes according to plan, the sunshine later in the day should warm us back up into the mid-80s. We’ll drop back into the mid to upper 60s Friday night under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks mainly dry, but warmer. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the mid to maybe upper 80s for some. I never take rain chances completely out in the summertime, but they stay pretty low both days.

Monday and Tuesday look pretty good too and hotter. We will approach the 90-degree mark again for the first half of next week.

