Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department says a drug investigation resulted in a major bust Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the investigation happened off the Cumberland Gap Parkway in southern Laurel County when they learned of two people trafficking in the area.

Deputies say Katelynne Thomas and a 17-year-old boy, both from New York State, were intercepted traveling through Laurel County with 9.5 pounds of suspected meth, 15 firearms, four of which were stolen, and around 1000 fentanyl pills.

They believe the drugs were part of a cartel-related operation and were en route from Atlanta, Georgia to Syracuse, New York.

Thomas was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center and the 17-year-old was turned over to a court-designated worker for disposition.

