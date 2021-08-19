Secretary of Education to Gov. Lee: mask opt-out order may ‘infringe’ on federal law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sent an open letter to Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn saying Lee’s new executive order could infringe on federal law Thursday.

The letter comes after Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 84, which allows parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. Cardona said the order infringes on the federal requirement that any school receiving federal funding provide a plan for safe reopening.

“Tennessee’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts these goals at risk and may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law,” the letter said.

Since the executive order effectively prevents schools from enforcing mask mandates, which the CDC recommends for all in-person schools, it goes against the U.S. Department of Education’s requirements.

Gov. Lee responded to the letter on Twitter, saying “Regarding the Biden Administration letter: Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children.”

Some Tennessee school districts have released statements following the order saying they plan to continue to enforce mask mandates despite the order. Metro Nashville Schools and Shelby County Schools officials say they are looking into the legality of the order.

President Biden also mentioned taking action against governors that impeded school mask mandates during his Wednesday press briefing, saying he would allow the Secretary of Education to exercise any appropriate legal action against them.