Advertisement

Secretary of Education to Gov. Lee: mask opt-out order may ‘infringe’ on federal law

The letter comes after President Biden promised legal action against governors that impede school mask mandates.
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sent an open letter to Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn saying Lee’s new executive order could infringe on federal law Thursday.

The letter comes after Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 84, which allows parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. Cardona said the order infringes on the federal requirement that any school receiving federal funding provide a plan for safe reopening.

“Tennessee’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts these goals at risk and may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law,” the letter said.

Since the executive order effectively prevents schools from enforcing mask mandates, which the CDC recommends for all in-person schools, it goes against the U.S. Department of Education’s requirements.

Gov. Lee responded to the letter on Twitter, saying “Regarding the Biden Administration letter: Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children.”

Some Tennessee school districts have released statements following the order saying they plan to continue to enforce mask mandates despite the order. Metro Nashville Schools and Shelby County Schools officials say they are looking into the legality of the order.

President Biden also mentioned taking action against governors that impeded school mask mandates during his Wednesday press briefing, saying he would allow the Secretary of Education to exercise any appropriate legal action against them.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
Coroner: Funeral arrangements made for man killed in Perry County crash
(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday. We know they’re all...
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges

Latest News

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Weekend Forecast: Fog gives way to drier days, temps climb back toward summer levels
Soon, more FBI agents will be in Louisville to put a hyper focus on curbing violent crime.
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence
The FBI is sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence.
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence
Fifteen people were arrested throughout Logan County on drug charges.
15 arrested on drug charges in Logan County
The first day back at the Kentucky State Fair brought certain rules, such as wearing masks...
Kentucky State Fair opens with no indoor mask, chaperone enforcement