President Joe Biden mandates COVID-19 vaccines in nursing homes, what does this mean for the workforce?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - President Joe Biden said in an address on Wednesday that his administration is requiring nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Studies show that highly vaccinated nursing home staff is associated with at least 30 percent less COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents,” President Biden said.

This mandate is part of a condition for facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid

”Our association has been very vocal, setting expectations that our entire workforce becomes vaccinated to protect our residents,” said Betsy Johnson the President of Kentucky Association of Healthcare facilities.

Johnson said they work with 200 care centers, and said more than 80 percent of their residents are vaccinated, along with 50 percent of their staff.

”We do have some members who mandated the vaccine, some of or larger vaccines,” she added.

She added that President Biden’s mandate singles out skilled nursing facilities that rely on federal funding.

”We’re going to lose workforce,” she said. “Even with these employers mandates, we are seeing about a 4 to 7 percent drop in the workforce that did mandate the vaccine.”

Johnson believes the mandate should be required for all healthcare workers across the board. She said staff will leave and work at healthcare facilities that do not mandate a vaccine.

”We’re a 24/7 care model, I mean everyone keeps talking about fast food restaurants that close their dining rooms because they don’t have enough staff,” she said. “We can’t close our operation.”

