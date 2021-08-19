Advertisement

Power grid improvements coming to Pike County

(Pexels from Pixabay)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County is going to be replacing some power lines that have been around since the 1940s.

Kentucky Power announced in a news release that the they are preparing an application to improve electrical routes across the Pike County region. The project would retire approximately nine miles of dated equipment and replace it with newer equipment that will require less frequent maintenance.

“This project modernizes the local electric transmission system and ensures that Pike County residents continue to receive reliable electric service.” said Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer in the news release.

Company representatives are considering multiple route options along Route 119 from the New Camp Station to the proposed Orinoco Station.

The Kentucky Power project team said that landowners can visit their website to learn more about the project and enter a virtual open house.

If their proposal is approved, construction is expected to begin in summer 2023.

