More heavy rain possible tonight as another front passes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching heavy rain move back into the mountains again in some spots as showers and storms work back through along a front. We’ve already seen quite a bit of flooding in places such as Wolfe County.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We will continue to see waves of showers and storms work through the mountains as we go through this evening. Some of the storms could contain some heavy rain or brief gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Fog develops overnight once again as we fall back to a low near 70°.

Showers look to linger, especially into the early parts of our Friday, but they will become fewer and farther between as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. We could even see a couple of peeks of sunshine. After highs in the low to middle 80s, we’ll fall through the 70s as we kick off the high school football season around the mountains. I’d grab the rain gear just in case, but most should stay dry as we drop to near 70° for an overnight low.

The Weekend and Beyond

As we head into the weekend, a few more disturbances look to move through the area, each with a bit less gusto than the last. We could see spotty afternoon storms on Saturday as highs get back into the lower to middle 80s. Showers taper off into the overnight hours as we fall back to near 70° for an overnight low. Even fewer storms look to develop into Sunday afternoon as highs warm firmly into the middle 80s.

A drier pattern works in for Monday and on Tuesday as our mix of sun and clouds continues into the afternoon hours. A stray storm or two remain possible, but most of us stay plain ol’ dry and hot as highs soar into the middle to upper 80s. Our dry spell doesn’t look to last long, however, as we should start to see an increase in showers and storms returning to the region by the middle of next week.

