Mondelez workers on strike at Virginia bakery plant

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. - Hundreds of workers at a Mondelez International bakery in Virginia are on strike, seeking to block the company’s contract negotiation concession demands and end what the union calls the outsourcing of jobs to Mexico.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that about 400 workers from the Henrico plant started striking Monday.

The plant makes foods like Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Chips Ahoy! cookies.

They’re joining Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union workers striking since last week at an Oregon bakery plant and at a Colorado sales distribution center.

The snack company and union have been negotiating a new four-year contract since the old one expired at the end of May.

The union membership hasn’t voted on a contract.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

