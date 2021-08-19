Logan County Schools makes masks optional

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve that masks be considered optional for all students.

“I’m very pleased, very happy,” said parent of four, Georgia Collins. “They need to see faces, they need some normalcy, they need to have their friends back (and) they need to see that the air is not toxic.”

“The board’s decision to vote optional -- if it’s not enforced, kids aren’t going to wear the masks,” Dawn Canterbury, a mother of a middle-schooler in Logan County, told WSAZ. “As a parent that upsets me for the children and the safety of our children in our community.”

The board voted 4-1 to return to a five-day model, with masks being optional, pending any further guidance by the governor or county health officials.

Board member Deborah Mendez said, as a nurse, she recommends wearing a mask but does not think it should be mandated. However, the other four board members rejected her recommendation and are only making it an option.

Canterbury said she’s also an infection preventionist at Logan Regional Medical Center. She said cases are going up daily and she’s worried for children who are not vaccinated.

“As these cases go up, it’s mainly affecting the unvaccinated population and you have to stop and think who is our unvaccinated population now -- it is our children, especially those 12 and under.”

Collins said the masks do more harm than good and are detrimental to the growth and well-being of her children.

“Last year they were forced to wear these masks running laps in gym class (and my daughter) overheated and got sick and was sent home, so that’s one of the reasons I’m not in favor of a mask mandate.”

Canterbury said she worries about the factor of bullying as her son will have to wear a mask since he has severe allergies.

“We don’t want to see bullying of kids who are forced to wear masks due to immune deficiency problems, that’s the last thing we want is for kids to make fun of other kids because, they have to wear a mask,” Canterbury said.

“It is freedom that we have as their parent, if they place a mask mandate that takes away freedom of choice for our children,” she said.

School officials said the decision can be reevaluated at any time.

