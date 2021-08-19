Local vineyard talks pandemic struggles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 pandemic, which officially began over a year ago, has forced many local businesses to either shut down or fight for survival. It has negatively impacted many businesses in south-central Kentucky.

Bluegrass Vineyard, located near Smith’s Grove in Warren County, is veteran-owned and has been family operated since 2014. The family began making wine as a hobby with small wine-making kits before moving to Bowling Green. They spoke directly with WBKO news on how they faced their struggles with the pandemic this past year and a half.

Jessica Rogers, the co-owner of Bluegrass Vineyard, explained that staying active on all social media platforms, expanding the number of stores that they sell to, and growing their seating area has helped them thrive in such a difficult situation. “It forced us to think differently, to diversify a little bit, to help us get out to more stores. I don’t sit around and wait for things to get better. I’m like alright what can I do to make this situation better,” she said. She also added that the winery would not have been able to thrive without the help of their employees.

The business hopes to continue using innovative ways to stay afloat and further improve its success.

