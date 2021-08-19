Advertisement

Kentucky man making waves with his mullet

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The mullet is more than a haircut to Beaver Dam resident Scott Collard, it’s a lifestyle.

“Everywhere I stop, people are like, ‘Man, that’s an awesome mullet,” Collard, a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships said. “Business in the front, party in the back. My party has been going on forever.”

The USA Mullet Championships began in 2020. This year, Collard is looking to claim the grand prize, $2,500, and a fortune of gifts from the competition’s sponsors, including a gold mullet trophy.

There are 25 finalists for the first, second and third-place awards. Some would think with such a large prize on the line, there would be tension within the community. But with great mullet, comes great community.

“It’s pretty stiff competition this year,” Collard said. “I’ve met a lot of them in the competition. We have mullet meet ups once a year. Last year, we met in Talladega, Alabama. This year, we met in Texas.”

To Collard, his mullet is his strength. He says one of his favorite stories growing up was Samson from the Bible. After he learned about how he got his power from his hair, he decided to let his grow out.

“It’s a lifestyle, the mullet goes with your lifestyle,” Collard said. “I’ve always been a person to speak my mind.”

He’s been called the “godfather of mullets.”

Can he bring home the gold? Time will tell.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Hutchinson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night when a traffic stop took a turn.
‘He’s okay’: Sheriff’s deputy safe at home after Tuesday night shooting
Police say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation.
Kentucky State Police need help identifying a person of interest
Photo Courtesy: Red STAR Wilderness EMS Facebook
Crews work together to rescue teen injured in fall
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
(Source: AP)
Hundreds without power as heavy rain moves through the region

Latest News

Suspect in Norton police chief shooting indicted 17 charges, including attempted murder
Dental community encourages a return to routine check-ups
Captain David Cottrill surprised his two sons after returning home from the Middle East.
Local soldier gets hero's welcome after returning from Middle East
Coroner: At least one killed in Perry County crash
Earlier this month, the Kentucky Board of Education approved emergency regulation that grants...
Fayette Co. education officials to address confusion for teachers over COVID leave policies