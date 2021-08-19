‘Jackie was like sunshine’: Pike County deputy remembered for years of service

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - With years of service to Pike County under his belt, Jackie Deskins became a popular face in the Pond Creek community.

“He’s a great person, a great family man. Love to family, I love the community. You know, loved our county,” said Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott.

After working in the mines and coaching kids in the area for years, Deskins served as a sheriff’s deputy, keeping his community safe.

“That’s what we look for. You know, that’s the kind of people we want. We want, you know, people that’s known in the community. That’s good people in the community,” said Scott. “He went above and beyond everything we asked him to do. He was right there front and center.”

Always willing to step up to the plate, or cheer on the sidelines, Deskins leaves behind a legacy of love and smiles for the community when he died Wednesday.

“He was from over in the Belfry area. You know, he loved sports,” said Scott. “Football, basketball, girls basketball, softball, it didn’t matter- baseball. You know, Jackie was always around close.”

One woman who knew him, Marsha Lockard, said “Jackie was like sunshine,” remembering that he “had the best sense of humor ever.”

Sheriff Scott agreed, saying he is irreplaceable in more ways than one.

“Just an all-around great guy. Good family man; good community man. Just a good person,” Scott said. “It’s just been a sad, sad time here. And, you know, he’s gonna be missed.”

Those who love him are now preparing for his funeral services Friday and Saturday, but they say his memory will live on through the smiles he shared.

