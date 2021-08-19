‘It’s just heart-wrenching’: Wolfe Co. couple cleans up after their home floods twice this week

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Neighbors are cleaning up and drying out after high water got into their homes in Wolfe County. This isn’t the first time this week one home has been flooded.

Stillwater Creek was anything but still Thursday after heavy rains turned the small creek into a raging river.

“It started off as a light rain. Then all of a sudden it just kept getting harder and harder,” said Chris Whisman.

Whisman watched as the creek behind his home got higher and higher, each minute getting closer to his home.

The incredible force of fast-moving water. This is in Wolfe County along County Road 1812. "Stillwater Creek" is certainly not living up to its name today. It's washed out this driveway and now a couple can't get home.

“That’s when I decided I needed to get everything put up so we wouldn’t lose anything,” Whisman said.

But the water moved faster than him. It got into his garage and ruined most of what was in it.

“The water has just caused things to dump over into the floor,”Whisman said.

It’s not the first time he’s dealt with a mess like this. In fact, it’s the second time this week flood waters have gotten close to his home. But it’s not sending them packing.

“There was people sending messages ‘y’all gonna have to move, get to higher ground.’ But this is our home. We’re not going anywhere,” Whisman said.

Nearby, Bethany Christian School was also overwhelmed with muddy water. Classes aren’t in session yet, and now they’re uncertain if they’ll be able to start Monday.

In total, around 20 homes in the area were impacted by the high water. Several roads and culverts too.

“All that gravel and all the stuff is going to be eaten out of that and there’s going to be big holes in the road there. So we’ll have to go buy more rock,” Whisman said.

Another expense and kick in the teeth for him as he waits for Stillwater Creek to be still again.

“Just one of the downfalls of living this close to the creek,” Whisman said.

Wolfe County Schools will be closed Friday because of flood damage to roads and culverts. It won’t be a virtual learning day.

