Healthcare Heroes Week begins August 22

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update.
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Healthcare workers get a whole week dedicated to them starting Monday.

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced during his Team Kentucky update that the week beginning August 22nd will be all about the healthcare workers of the state.

“Kentucky’s health care teams are tired,” said Beshear. “They are overworked and have been for 17 months. We have asked a lot of them, and they have stepped up yet again to work countless hours to save lives in every corner of the commonwealth. Now, we need to lift them up.”

This announcement comes in the middle of a surge of COVID-19 cases and ICU admissions reaching capacity.

The Governor encouraged everyone in the state to highlight the work of the “amazing people” working in hospitals and other medical facilities in an effort to give them new energy to keep fighting the pandemic.

Beshear continued to emphasize the importance of vaccinations and mentioned that Alabama has run out of ICU beds.

You can watch the rest of his Team Kentucky update here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

