Gov. Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced more than 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth.

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,836 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 530,573.

1,275 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,708 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 50 since Wednesday) with 481 in the ICU (an increase of 15 since Wednesday). 242 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 13 since Wednesday).

Gov. Beshear also announced nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,477.

As of Thursday, 114 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but one county in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 216.1 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 12.75%, making it the 53rd consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

