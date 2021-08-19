Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to present an Acclamation award to members of the guard.(Kentucky National Guard)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Catholic school district in Northern Kentucky will no longer have to mandate masks after a federal judge ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear cannot legally mandate masks in schools with an executive order.

Judge William Bertelsman concluded in his ruling that masking orders harm children both emotionally and educationally. His decision came after parents of Catholic schools in Covington, Ky., sued Beshear over his statewide school masking order.

“Such intangible and unquantifiable harm is irreparable because it cannot be measured or undone,” Bertelsman wrote in his ruling.

The mask requirement implemented by the Kentucky Department of Education is not affected by Bertelsman’s decision, nor is the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ emergency regulation for childcare centers.

Beshear’s spokesperson confirmed the order will only affect the Diocese of Covington and no other schools.

In addition to pointing out record-number hospitalizations of children with the coronavirus across the nation, as well as the rapid rate of Kentucky hospitals filling up, the spokesperson also said the judge’s ruling “ignored an entire section of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutional powers of a Governor to respond to an emergency.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Hutchinson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night when a traffic stop took a turn.
‘He’s okay’: Sheriff’s deputy safe at home after Tuesday night shooting
Police say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation.
Kentucky State Police need help identifying suspect in bank robbery
Coroner: Funeral arrangements made for man killed in Perry County crash
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
Photo Courtesy: Red STAR Wilderness EMS Facebook
Crews work together to rescue teen injured in fall

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s stock in COVID treatment
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation