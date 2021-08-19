Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Southwestern Warriors

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - For Southwestern, 2020′s buzzword was unprecedented…and it didn’t stop with the Warriors.

“Last year we had all the COVID protocols and at one point didn’t know if we were going to have a season,” said Southwestern head coach Jason Foley. “Things worked out well, felt like we had a good year, we were playing our best football at playoff time.”

After losing to district foe and crosstown rival Pulaski County during the regular season, the Warriors avenged the loss in the postseason…upsetting the Maroons on their own turf.

Now Southwestern hopes to keep up the momentum going, looking for their first region title in 10 years.

“It’s been a tough region final with Frederick (Douglass) both times, you know, and again credit to them, they’ve got a great program,” said Foley. “That’s kind of been our stopping point and in order for us to get to that next place we’ve just, it’s a daily process.”

Ready hoping for another unprecedented season with a new buzzword…champions.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20MADISON SOUTHERN
Aug. 27at West Jessamine
Sep. 4SIMON KENTON
Sep. 17at Mercer County
Sep. 24at Lincoln County
Oct. 1NORTH LAUREL
Oct. 8WHITLEY COUNTY
Oct. 15at South Laurel
Oct. 22at Pulaski County
Oct. 29MADISON CENTRAL

