DQ Pigskin Preview: Southwestern Warriors

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - For Southwestern, 2020′s buzzword was unprecedented…and it didn’t stop with the Warriors.

“Last year we had all the COVID protocols and at one point didn’t know if we were going to have a season,” said Southwestern head coach Jason Foley. “Things worked out well, felt like we had a good year, we were playing our best football at playoff time.”

After losing to district foe and crosstown rival Pulaski County during the regular season, the Warriors avenged the loss in the postseason…upsetting the Maroons on their own turf.

Now Southwestern hopes to keep up the momentum going, looking for their first region title in 10 years.

“It’s been a tough region final with Frederick (Douglass) both times, you know, and again credit to them, they’ve got a great program,” said Foley. “That’s kind of been our stopping point and in order for us to get to that next place we’ve just, it’s a daily process.”

Ready hoping for another unprecedented season with a new buzzword…champions.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 MADISON SOUTHERN Aug. 27 at West Jessamine Sep. 4 SIMON KENTON Sep. 17 at Mercer County Sep. 24 at Lincoln County Oct. 1 NORTH LAUREL Oct. 8 WHITLEY COUNTY Oct. 15 at South Laurel Oct. 22 at Pulaski County Oct. 29 MADISON CENTRAL

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.