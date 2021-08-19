DQ Pigskin Preview: Somerset Briar Jumpers

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - For over a century, the Somerset Briar Jumpers have lived by one motto.

“Our slogan has always been Long Live the Brotherhood because there’s 108, I don’t know, 115 or 116 years’ worth of football here so it’s been around for a while,” said Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas. “You have legacy after legacy playing here, you have people who come in and I think we’re having the 1959 class come back for a reunion this year, so you obviously have a lot of tradition, a lot of people here. Long Live the Brotherhood has always been our slogan.”

The brotherhood that brought home their first state title in 2019.

“The whole city’s behind us, being a city school and an independent school even though we’re 2A, but we got the whole city behind us, it’s nice,” said senior tight end Michael Hawkins.

The first step for Somerset? Filling the large purple and gold shoes left by the likes of Kaiya Sheron and Kade Grundy.

“You certainly can’t, you don’t try, what you do is you move on to your next guy and somebody will have to replace after Kaiya like somebody will have to replace after the next young man up,” said Lucas. “A lot of the names I mention, to be quite honest with you, you won’t know because they were kind of stacked on the depth chart last year. It’s their time.”

The Briar Jumpers open up the season on the road at Lincoln County.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 at Lincoln County Aug. 27 RUSSELL COUNTY Sep. 3 at Beechwood Sep. 10 PAINTSVILLE Sep. 17 at Corbin Sep. 24 at Williamsburg Oct. 1 at Hazard Oct. 8 DANVILLE Oct. 15 at Lexington Christian Oct. 22 WASHINGTON COUNTY

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.