DQ Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County’s 2020 season started with bouncing back from an early loss at Belfry.

After winning five straight games, the Maroons looked to avenge last year’s playoff loss to crosstown rival Southwestern

Pulaski County kept the win streak alive, winning in dramatic fashion. From one loss to an eight-game win streak, the Maroons’ playoff future looked bright.

“Well I thought we had a really solid team, we got off on a good start and played some really good football in spots, and we broke down in spots,” said Pulaski County head coach John Hines.

But adversity struck again, when starting quarterback Drew Polston was sidelined with a season ending injury.

“We had a few kids get hurt and it just messed a lot of stuff up and it was hard to do without the starting quarterback. It just made things more difficult,” said senior wide receiver Braden Gibson.

Then it was history repeating itself…with their crosstown rival Southwestern beating them in the playoffs again.

“It was devastating,” said Hines. “That’s our rival and it always has been, it’s the biggest game of the year and the past several years we’ve played twice, in the regular season and in the playoffs as well so it’s always the game of the year and they got us and we need to come back.”

But 2021 brings a new season, and a chance to be better than before.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 BELFRY Aug. 27 at Wayne County Sep. 3 at Lincoln County Sep. 10 CORBIN Sep. 17 MADISON SOUTHERN Sep. 24 at Whitley County Oct. 1 SOUTH LAUREL Oct. 8 at North Laurel Oct. 15 BELL COUNTY Oct. 22 SOUTHWESTERN

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.