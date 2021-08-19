Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

By John Lowe and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the late 2010s, seeing Johnson Central in the state title game was an annual event…until 2020

The Golden Eagles had last season cut short by Franklin County in the semifinals. Now coach Jim Matney and his squad are using that loss as motivation.

“We’re absolutely motivated,” said Matney. “I’m more motivated this year than I’ve probably been in 10 years. I think we’re going to do more this year than we’ve ever done to try to prepare our kids.”

Those kids are part of a consistent yearly reload, another group ready to keep Johnson County on the map.

“We got basically 15 leaders on the team and not many teams have that,” said senior tight end Keygan Pelfry. “All of us, we’ve been here before we know what it’s like, we know how it feels, we know it feels good.”

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20at Henry Clay
Aug. 27at Lexington Catholic
Sep. 3BISHOP SYCAMORE (OH)
Sep. 10CAHOKIA (IL)
Sep. 17ROCK CREEK CHRISTIAN (MD)
Oct. 1CLAY COUNTY
Oct. 8at Perry Central
Oct. 15HARLAN COUNTY
Oct. 22at Letcher Central
Oct. 29at Belfry

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

