DQ Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the late 2010s, seeing Johnson Central in the state title game was an annual event…until 2020

The Golden Eagles had last season cut short by Franklin County in the semifinals. Now coach Jim Matney and his squad are using that loss as motivation.

“We’re absolutely motivated,” said Matney. “I’m more motivated this year than I’ve probably been in 10 years. I think we’re going to do more this year than we’ve ever done to try to prepare our kids.”

Those kids are part of a consistent yearly reload, another group ready to keep Johnson County on the map.

“We got basically 15 leaders on the team and not many teams have that,” said senior tight end Keygan Pelfry. “All of us, we’ve been here before we know what it’s like, we know how it feels, we know it feels good.”

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 at Henry Clay Aug. 27 at Lexington Catholic Sep. 3 BISHOP SYCAMORE (OH) Sep. 10 CAHOKIA (IL) Sep. 17 ROCK CREEK CHRISTIAN (MD) Oct. 1 CLAY COUNTY Oct. 8 at Perry Central Oct. 15 HARLAN COUNTY Oct. 22 at Letcher Central Oct. 29 at Belfry

