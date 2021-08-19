Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds look to bounce back from a loss in the regional finals and finish the job to make it back to Kroger Field.

“Obviously we won a lot of games, first round, second round, lot of relationships built throughout it so it was good but it was not the end goal,” said senior defensive end Carter Sevier.

Redhound head coach Tom Greer says the key to wins this season will begin in the trenches.

“We will only be as good as our offensive line and our defensive line,” said Greer. “They will carry our football team. Our skill guys will play an important part but again it’s going to be those guys up front that will determine if we win or lose a football game.”

Hoping this season some hardware returns to Corbin for the first time in 40 years.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20CHRIST SCHOOL (NC)
Aug. 27at Whitley County
Sep. 3FRANKLIN COUNTY
Sep. 10at Pulaski County
Sep. 17SOMERSET
Oct. 1SIMON KENTON
Oct. 8at Knox Central
Oct. 15at Lincoln County
Oct. 22WAYNE COUNTY
Oct. 29at Campbell County

