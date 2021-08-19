DQ Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The winningest coach in the Commonwealth of Kentucky looks to keep the magic alive this season.

Phillip Haywood and the Belfry Pirates are eyeing their eighth state title, adding to the Pond Creek legacy.

The Pirates ended 2020 in unfamiliar territory, being bounced in the semifinals to Ashland.

“It’s always difficult you know you get to the semifinals you’re one step from the championship game and then the team that you play wins it pretty handedly, but they outplayed us that night.”

With state aspirations once again, the Pirates have some big holes to fill, having lost 17 seniors.

“We have a lot of question marks right now so I’m not going to go out on a limb and say who’s going to be there I’m not really sure who’s going to be at any position right now,” said Haywood. “We’re still feeling our way and looking at a lot of people and a lot of different positions it may be mid-season before we settle in on what we’re going to be able to do.”

But the cupboard is never bare for Belfry, returning star running back Isaac Dixon for one final season.

“He is one of the most humble people that I know,” said senior guard Cameron Hensley. “He’s a good athlete he’s always working hard no matter what he was one of the guys that was in here every day during the summer sometimes twice a day. I’ve never seen anybody at work and he’s one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever seen.”

The Pirates open up the season on the road against Pulaski County for the WYMT Game of the Week.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 at Pulaski County Aug. 27 COVINGTON CATHOLIC (Pike County Bowl) Sep. 3 LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN Sep. 10 at Central Sep. 17 PIKEVILLE Sep. 24 MAGOFFIN COUNTY Oct. 1 at Floyd Central Oct. 15 LAWRENCE COUNTY Oct. 22 at Pike Central Oct. 29 JOHNSON CENTRAL

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.