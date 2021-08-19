Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The winningest coach in the Commonwealth of Kentucky looks to keep the magic alive this season.

Phillip Haywood and the Belfry Pirates are eyeing their eighth state title, adding to the Pond Creek legacy.

The Pirates ended 2020 in unfamiliar territory, being bounced in the semifinals to Ashland.

“It’s always difficult you know you get to the semifinals you’re one step from the championship game and then the team that you play wins it pretty handedly, but they outplayed us that night.”

With state aspirations once again, the Pirates have some big holes to fill, having lost 17 seniors.

“We have a lot of question marks right now so I’m not going to go out on a limb and say who’s going to be there I’m not really sure who’s going to be at any position right now,” said Haywood. “We’re still feeling our way and looking at a lot of people and a lot of different positions it may be mid-season before we settle in on what we’re going to be able to do.”

But the cupboard is never bare for Belfry, returning star running back Isaac Dixon for one final season.

“He is one of the most humble people that I know,” said senior guard Cameron Hensley. “He’s a good athlete he’s always working hard no matter what he was one of the guys that was in here every day during the summer sometimes twice a day. I’ve never seen anybody at work and he’s one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever seen.”

The Pirates open up the season on the road against Pulaski County for the WYMT Game of the Week.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20at Pulaski County
Aug. 27COVINGTON CATHOLIC (Pike County Bowl)
Sep. 3LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN
Sep. 10at Central
Sep. 17PIKEVILLE
Sep. 24MAGOFFIN COUNTY
Oct. 1at Floyd Central
Oct. 15LAWRENCE COUNTY
Oct. 22at Pike Central
Oct. 29JOHNSON CENTRAL

