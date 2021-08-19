Advertisement

Doctors from all three Lexington hospitals urge vaccinations amid COVID-19 surge

As hospital beds continue to quickly fill, doctors from all three of the city’s came together...
As hospital beds continue to quickly fill, doctors from all three of the city’s came together Thursday to urge people to get the vaccine.(WJRT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update.

The seven-day rolling average is now up to 179 cases per day.

As hospital beds continue to quickly fill, doctors from all three of the city’s came together Thursday to urge people to get the vaccine.

Doctors from UK, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and Baptist Health talked about how their facilties are holding up under the rising COVID-19 numbers. They started by asking people who need to be tested for COVID-19 to go somewhere other than the ER.

“ERs need to be reserved for people with shortness of breath and chest pain,” said Dr. Roger Humphries, UK HealthCare.

Right now, UK has 72 Covid inpatient. Seven of those are children.

All three hospitals told us the people they are seeing are skewing younger, largely because the older population tends to be more vaccinated.

“We have people in their 30s on a ventilator,” said Dr. David Dougherty, Baptist Health Lexington.

They also said that vaccine is the only way they see out of the current mess.

“We will not be able to control this with just masking and distancing. We have to vaccinate. And the vaccine at this point is not experimental,” said Dr. Dan Rodrigue, CHI Saint Joseph Health.

With billions of people having had the vaccination around the world, they tell me the fact they’re still fighting misinformation is frustrating.

Baptist Health also told us they are scaling back elective procedures to focus on urgent care.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Hutchinson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night when a traffic stop took a turn.
‘He’s okay’: Sheriff’s deputy safe at home after Tuesday night shooting
Police say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation.
Kentucky State Police need help identifying suspect in bank robbery
Coroner: At least one killed in Perry County crash
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
Photo Courtesy: Red STAR Wilderness EMS Facebook
Crews work together to rescue teen injured in fall

Latest News

TBI Nashville
TBI investigating fatal shooting in Campbell County
Bluegrass Vineyard
Local vineyard talks pandemic struggles
(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update.
Healthcare Heroes Week begins August 22
Classes at the school were supposed to start next week, but now that’s uncertain without help...
Wolfe County school sustains substantial damage in flash flooding